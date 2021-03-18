KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,000 DN 500
IBK 9,130 UP 20
DONGSUH 35,350 UP 2,950
SamsungEng 13,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 DN 500
PanOcean 6,120 UP 110
SAMSUNG CARD 33,800 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 21,200 UP 100
KT 26,950 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 20,150 DN 50
LG Uplus 12,200 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,000 DN 1,500
KT&G 82,900 UP 2,800
DHICO 11,650 DN 200
Doosanfc 51,500 0
LG Display 21,950 DN 200
Kangwonland 26,750 DN 300
NAVER 403,500 UP 20,000
Kakao 498,000 UP 13,000
NCsoft 939,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 128,500 UP 5,500
DSME 26,350 0
DSINFRA 8,210 DN 30
DWEC 6,210 DN 80
DongwonF&B 196,500 UP 8,000
KEPCO KPS 28,800 DN 100
LGH&H 1,550,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 861,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 21,300 DN 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,300 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,300 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 155,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 292,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 23,200 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 130,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,100 UP 100
KIH 87,500 UP 1,100
LOTTE Himart 38,000 UP 50
GS 39,800 DN 300
(MORE)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) 4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
Police fail to uncover truth about mysterious disappearance of baby girl
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
Galaxy Note series will continue: Samsung's mobile biz chief