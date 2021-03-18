KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 28,500 DN 550
LIG Nex1 38,400 0
Fila Holdings 43,000 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,550 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,085 DN 60
AMOREPACIFIC 237,000 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 10,800 UP 250
SK Innovation 214,500 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 32,250 0
KBFinancialGroup 50,300 DN 400
Hansae 21,150 DN 1,150
LG HAUSYS 75,300 DN 300
Youngone Corp 41,150 UP 1,650
CSWIND 69,700 UP 1,300
GKL 17,350 UP 50
KOLON IND 57,300 UP 100
HanmiPharm 335,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,740 UP 110
emart 176,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY445 50 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 56,500 DN 600
HANJINKAL 59,800 UP 300
DoubleUGames 57,800 UP 700
CUCKOO 136,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 119,000 DN 3,000
MANDO 71,900 UP 3,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 722,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 60,100 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 35,700 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,600 DN 150
Netmarble 122,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S279500 UP1000
ORION 130,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,600 UP 450
BGF Retail 174,000 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 301,000 DN 17,000
HDC-OP 28,100 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 UP 50
Big Hit 234,000 UP 3,000
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
Police fail to uncover truth about mysterious disappearance of baby girl
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
Galaxy Note series will continue: Samsung's mobile biz chief