Pohang Steelers get free ticket to AFC Champions League group stage
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Pohang Steelers have received a free ride into the group stage of Asia's top club football competition, following a withdrawal from another team.
Pohang of the K League 1 had been scheduled to face the Thai club Ratchaburi FC on April 14 in a playoff match for a spot in the group phase for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League. However, following Jiangsu FC's withdrawal from the tournament, the AFC announced on Thursday it decided to cancel the playoff match and instead award Pohang and Ratchaburi FC direct entries into Group G.
Jiangsu ceased operations at the end of February.
Two other Group G clubs are Nagoya Grampus of Japan and Johor Darul Ta'zim from Malaysia.
In the expanded format this year, there are 10 groups of four teams. The 10 group winners and the six-best runners-up will advance to the round of 16.
This year's group matches will take place in centralized venues to limit traveling during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Also from the K League 1, defending champions Ulsan Hyundai FC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are in the group stage. Daegu FC will face Chiangrai United of Thailand in a playoff in June or July.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
