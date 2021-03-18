Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon meets top U.S. officials, vows close security cooperation

All News 17:01 March 18, 2021

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that South Korea will maintain close teamwork with the United States for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of lasting peace in the region.

He was greeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Cheong Wa Dae.

They are on the first overseas trip by top-level American officials since the launch of the Joe Biden administration.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) poses for a commemorative photo, flanked by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd from L) as well as the foreign and defense ministers of South Korea, Chung Eui-yong (2nd from R) and Suh Wook, during a meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on March 18, 2021. (Yonhap)

Moon described it as demonstrating Biden's strong commitment to the bilateral alliance.

South Korea and the U.S., as 70-year-long partners sharing such values and philosophy as democracy and human rights, will deal with common challenges together, the president said, speaking in front of pool reporters at the start of the meeting.

"Especially, the two sides will continue watertight cooperation for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and permanent peace," he added.

Moon pointed out that the Seoul-Washington alliance is a linchpin of peace and prosperity on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia.

He welcomed the Biden government's campaign to "return" the U.S. to diplomacy and "restore" alliances.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on March 18, 2021. (Yonhap)

In response, Blinken said it is not a coincidence that South Korea was chosen as a destination for his maiden overseas trip since assuming his current post.

He conveyed Biden's message on his strong will to strengthen the alliance.

The secretary lauded South Korea for its leadership in the process of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pentagon chief agreed that the alliance is crucial in the Indo-Pacific region.

