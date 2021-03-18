Moon meets top U.S. officials, vows close security cooperation
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that South Korea will maintain close teamwork with the United States for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of lasting peace in the region.
He was greeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Cheong Wa Dae.
They are on the first overseas trip by top-level American officials since the launch of the Joe Biden administration.
Moon described it as demonstrating Biden's strong commitment to the bilateral alliance.
South Korea and the U.S., as 70-year-long partners sharing such values and philosophy as democracy and human rights, will deal with common challenges together, the president said, speaking in front of pool reporters at the start of the meeting.
"Especially, the two sides will continue watertight cooperation for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and permanent peace," he added.
Moon pointed out that the Seoul-Washington alliance is a linchpin of peace and prosperity on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia.
He welcomed the Biden government's campaign to "return" the U.S. to diplomacy and "restore" alliances.
In response, Blinken said it is not a coincidence that South Korea was chosen as a destination for his maiden overseas trip since assuming his current post.
He conveyed Biden's message on his strong will to strengthen the alliance.
The secretary lauded South Korea for its leadership in the process of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pentagon chief agreed that the alliance is crucial in the Indo-Pacific region.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
-
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
Police fail to uncover truth about mysterious disappearance of baby girl
-
(LEAD) 4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. begin 'two-plus-two' talks on N.K. strategy, alliance, global issues