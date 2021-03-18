S. Korea, U.S. to launch new working-level policy dialogue aimed at cementing alliance
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States plan to launch a new regular working-level diplomatic dialogue later this week to reinforce their bilateral alliance, a foreign ministry official said Thursday.
The two sides will hold the inaugural session of the director general-level Bilateral Policy Dialogue on Friday, the day after the allies held their first two-plus-two meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Seoul to discuss a coordinated strategy on North Korea and other alliance-related issues.
"We anticipate that the consultative body will help coordinate on details about pending issues on a regular basis and contribute to strengthening the bilateral alliance," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
In September last year, Seoul and Washington sought to institute what was initially known as the "alliance dialogue." But the discussions on the establishment of the new platform lost traction due to the U.S. presidential election.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
-
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
Police fail to uncover truth about mysterious disappearance of baby girl
-
(LEAD) 4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. begin 'two-plus-two' talks on N.K. strategy, alliance, global issues