(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. say N.K. nuclear, missile issues 'priority for alliance'
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States emphasized Thursday that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs are their priority, vowing to resolve the issues with a fully coordinated strategy.
The pledge was made in their joint statement issued after South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook held their "two plus two meeting" with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Seoul earlier in the day.
Blinken says U.S. is looking at 'everything' with 'open mind' in N. Korea policy review
SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the United States is looking at "everything" from pressure to diplomacy with a "very open mind" in its ongoing efforts to craft a strategy to deal with North Korea.
During a virtual roundtable with local journalists, Blinken made the remarks in response to a question on whether U.S. President Joe Biden is open to the idea of meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a summit.
Moon meets top U.S. officials, vows close security cooperation
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that South Korea will maintain close teamwork with the United States for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of lasting peace in the region.
He was greeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Cheong Wa Dae.
(LEAD) Panel proposes legislation to better handle spent nuke fuel
SEOUL -- An independent committee proposed on Thursday that legislation is needed to better handle and manage spent nuclear fuel as the issue has been a source of controversy over safety.
The body under the industry ministry stressed a new law is necessary to proceed with the matter of building storage for spent fuel rods and other waste in a transparent and predictable way.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up on eased rate hike woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded Thursday on strong foreign buying, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration that rates will remain at near zero through 2023. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 18.51 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 3,066.01.
Number of marriages hits new low in 2020
SEJONG, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Koreans getting married fell at a double-digit rate to an all-time low in 2020 amid young people's changing attitude toward marriage and the negative impact of the coronarvirus pandemic, government data showed Thursday
The number of couples tying the knot in Asia's fourth-largest economy reached 214,000 last year, down 10.7 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Yellow dust shrouds Seoul, central region for third day
SEOUL -- Seoul and the central South Korean region was blanketed by yellow dust originating from the inland deserts in northern China for the third consecutive day Thursday.
According to the National Institute of Environmental Research's Air Quality Forecasting Center, the density of fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter, known as PM 10, remained at the "bad" level in the greater Seoul area and the central provinces of Chungcheong.
