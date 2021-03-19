Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:07 March 19, 2021

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, U.S. say they agree on 'fully coordinated strategy toward N. Korea' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. bashes China, requests joint action as alliance (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. calls N. Korea 'repressive government,' N. Korea says 'no dialogue,' S. Korea calls for 'resuming dialogue' (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm alliance but denuclearization of Korean Peninsula absent in statement (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea remains silent on U.S. request to join 'anti-China alliance' (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S. joint statement leaves out 'N.K. denuclearization' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. take different stances on N. Korea, China (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. agree on 'fully coordinated strategy toward North Korea' (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. pokes sore spots in S. Korea's diplomacy like Quad, N. Korean nuclear issue, human rights (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Complete denuclearization of N. Korea' omitted from S. Korea, U.S. joint statement (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hike in resource prices hits small and midsized companies (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- U.S. calls on China to play 'critical' role (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. set N.K. nuclear, missile issue as priority for alliance (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, U.S. remain split over China, N.K. issues (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!