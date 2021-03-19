(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 19)

Critics say the Moon administration may be further tempted to revive the conciliatory mood between the two Koreas three years ago in hopes of swaying voter sentiment in favor of a ruling party candidate ahead of the next presidential election a year from now. But this approach, which is so out of step with Washington, would only encourage the North to stick to its intransigent stance and could stand in the way of the North's denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.

