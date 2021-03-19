(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 19)
Move forward together
Korea, U.S. commit to bolstering alliance
South Korea and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the bilateral alliance to promote peace and prosperity not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the Indo-Pacific region. The two allies have also stressed the need for enhanced solidarity and cooperation to jointly cope with common global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, cybersecurity, trade and nonproliferation.
These are the highlights of a joint statement issued Thursday by the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries after they held the so-called "two-plus-two" meeting. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Seoul to discuss issues of mutual concern with their South Korean counterparts, Chung Eui-yong and Suh Wook.
Their visit was the first of its kind since President Joe Biden took office Jan. 20. It drew much attention as Biden has pledged to rebuild America's alliances with other countries and restore democratic values and a rules-based international order. It also came as the new U.S. administration is stepping up efforts to contain China's rising global influence. To that end, Washington is seeking to boost trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo.
More than anything else, our concern is focused on how South Korea and the U.S. will work together to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea and ensure peace and stability on the peninsula. According to the joint statement, both sides recognized that their priority is North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. They reaffirmed their stance to jointly cope with and find a solution to the problem.
However, South Korea and the U.S. have revealed some differences over how to resolve the nuclear issue. Seoul wants to engage the North Korean regime to encourage its denuclearization, while Washington apparently is opting to use pressure and diplomacy at the same time. Minister Chung suggested that the Biden administration uphold an agreement reached at the Singapore summit between then U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018. But Blinken virtually rejected the suggestion. Instead, he raised the issue of the North's human rights abuse. He also accused Beijing for using "coercion and aggression" on the international stage, an apparent move to prod the South to join the U.S.-led front against China.
In this situation, Seoul and Washington should iron out their differences and stand together to move forward toward a better partnership. Closer coordination and consultations are imperative to work out a common strategy as the Biden administration completes a review on the U.S. policy on North Korea in weeks. Still, the question is how to lure the recalcitrant North back to the dialogue table and make a breakthrough in the stalled denuclearization talks.
Another important, but tricky issue is U.S. efforts to forge an anti-China coalition in the Indo-Pacific region. President Biden is trying to expand the informal Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, better known as the Quad, to keep a more assertive China in check. The visiting U.S. secretaries reportedly discussed the issue with the South Korean ministers. Fortunately, however, they did not ask Seoul to participate in the Quad.
South Korea is reluctant to join the anti-China alliance because the country is heavily dependent on the Asian giant for its economic growth. If wide differences arise between Seoul and Washington over the matter, it could derail their efforts to bolster their alliance. Thus, both sides need to meet each other half way to avoid any dispute over the Quad's expansion. Seoul, for its part, should make strenuous diplomatic efforts to maintain a balance between Washington and Beijing.
(END)
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
BTS earns double platinum in U.S. with megahit 'Dynamite'
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Full text of joint statement of 2021 S. Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting
-
Police fail to uncover truth about mysterious disappearance of baby girl
-
4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. begin 'two-plus-two' talks on N.K. strategy, alliance, global issues