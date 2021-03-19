Asia trip by Blinken, Austin successful, will help advance N. Korea policy: Knapper

"Secretary Blinken got virtually the same question yesterday here in Seoul, and I think his response says it all -- that this moment, we are here and listening closely to what our allies have to say, our allies in Seoul and Tokyo. That's the message we are really focused on at this moment as we continue with our DPRK or North Korea policy review," he said when asked for a response to the message from North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.