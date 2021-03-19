Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun throws 1st bullpen session in rehab from stiff back
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean starter Kim Kwang-hyun appears well on his way to a timely recovery from a back injury following a successful bullpen session.
The Cardinals said Kim threw a bullpen session in Florida on Thursday (local time), his first since going down with back tightness last week, and that proceedings went better than expected.
"All reports were really favorable, came out well," manager Mike Shildt was quoted as saying on MLB.com. "Jamie Pogue, one of our bullpen catchers, caught it and said it looked good, ball was moving well."
The left-hander suffered back tightness in the middle of last week and hasn't pitched in a game since his second spring training start on March 8. Though Kim has been touched for seven earned runs in just three innings of work so far, he still appears to have a firm grip on a rotation spot entering his second season with the Cardinals.
As a big league rookie in 2020 following 13 years in South Korea, Kim went 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA in eight games, including seven starts.
Next up for Kim in his recovery will be to face hitters, either in a simulated game or live batting practice.
Because Kim had already thrown in two spring training games and built up to 50 pitches, the Cardinals are optimistic that he won't have to miss any turn in the rotation at the start of the regular season.
"I think there's still some optimism, but we also recognize that we don't want to force anything," Shildt said of Kim's progress. "We're just going to put him on the schedule that best gets him back to being healthy, and if that lines up, great. If it doesn't, then we'll adjust."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
