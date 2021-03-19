Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 March 19, 2021

March 20

1902 -- A telephone line is established between Seoul and Incheon.

1958 -- A commercial airline starts flights between Seoul and Jeju.

1999 -- President Kim Dae-jung holds a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.

2011 -- U.S. investor Warren Buffett arrives in South Korea on a trip that includes a meeting with President Lee Myung-bak.

2013 -- A malicious code causes massive computer network failures at the TV stations KBS, MBC and YTN; the banks Shinhan, Nonghyup and Jeju; and their insurance affiliates. The South Korean government later concluded that North Korea was behind the massive hacking attack.

2018 -- South Korea agrees to send a 160-member art troupe, including contemporary pop legend Cho Yong-pil and K-pop girl group Red Velvet, to Pyongyang for two rounds of concerts ahead of an inter-Korean summit in late April.
(END)

Keywords
#Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!