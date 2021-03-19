Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 19, 2021

SEOUL, Mar. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/08 Cloudy 10

Incheon 17/08 Cloudy 10

Suwon 19/07 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 19/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/08 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 19/06 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 13/07 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 19/07 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/08 Cloudy 30

Jeju 17/13 Sunny 60

Daegu 17/07 Cloudy 0

Busan 16/10 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!