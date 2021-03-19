Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 19, 2021
SEOUL, Mar. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/08 Cloudy 10
Incheon 17/08 Cloudy 10
Suwon 19/07 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 19/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/08 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 19/06 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 13/07 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 19/07 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/08 Cloudy 30
Jeju 17/13 Sunny 60
Daegu 17/07 Cloudy 0
Busan 16/10 Cloudy 0
(END)
