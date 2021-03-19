Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that he had the pleasure of eating spicy Korean tofu stew during his trip to Seoul this week, in an apparent show of affection for Korean cuisine and culture.
On Thursday, Blinken wrapped up his two-day trip to Korea, which was part of the Joe Biden administration's first Cabinet-level overseas trip meant to highlight its priority to "reinvigorate and modernize" democratic alliances against a recalcitrant North Korea and an assertive China.
"I remembered how delicious the Sundubu-jjigae tasted back in 2016 on my trip to Seoul," he tweeted Thursday. "I am so glad I was able to enjoy it again during this visit.
Sundubu-jjigae is a Korean stew made with soft tofu as a key ingredient.
Senior U.S. officials like former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun have shown their affection for Korean dishes sometimes by visiting local traditional restaurants during their trips here -- apparently as part of public diplomacy.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
