LH officials summoned by police in widening probe on land speculation cases

The summons came 17 days after the civic groups People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy and Lawyers for a Democratic Society accused 14 LH employees of purchasing land in Gwangmyeong and Siheung, Gyeonggi Province cities just southwest of Seoul, based on insider information. On March 11, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced that a government inquiry uncovered seven more LH employees suspected of being involved in the illicit land purchases.