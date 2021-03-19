Pentagon chief leaves S. Korea after three-day stay for security talks
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin left South Korea on Friday after a three-day visit for a series of meetings on alliance and North Korea issues, officials said.
Austin arrived here Wednesday from Japan as part of his first Asia swing since taking office in January as President Joe Biden administration's first defense chief.
"The last faces I'll see on this trip to the Republic of Korea are those of the service members here at Osan AB," Austin tweeted. The U.S. Forces Korea's Osan Air Base is located some 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
On Wednesday, Austin had one-on-one ministerial talks with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, during which he stressed the bilateral alliance and a staunch joint posture to counter "unprecedented threats" posed by North Korea and China.
Seoul's defense ministry said that the two sides discussed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, the transition of the wartime operational control and the three-way security cooperation involving Japan.
On Thursday, the top defense officials held the "two plus two" security meetings with South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and pledged to resolve the North's nuclear and ballistic missile issues as their top priority.
After paying a courtesy call on President Moon Jae-in, Suh and Austin visited a state cemetery in Seoul to pay tribute to fallen heroes. He left for India, according to the officials.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also said on his Twitter account, "Leaving the Republic of Korea knowing that the U.S.-ROK Alliance is stronger than ever and we will continue to go together towards a peaceful and secure Korean Peninsula."
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BTS earns double platinum in U.S. with megahit 'Dynamite'
-
Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Full text of joint statement of 2021 S. Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says will ignore contact from U.S. unless Washington withdraws hostile policies
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows efforts to improve Japan ties in talks with Biden aides
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing citizen to U.S.