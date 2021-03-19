Sure, the Canadian first baseman still hit 32 home runs and knocked in 91 runs in 139 games for his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team, then called the SK Wyverns prior to a recent ownership change. And yet, even with Romak doing his usual damage at the plate, the Wyverns struggled to a ninth-place finish in the 10-team league, with a 51-92-1 (wins-losses-ties) record. It was their worst mark in Romak's four seasons in South Korea.

