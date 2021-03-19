U.S. Embassy flies flag at half-staff to honor victims of Atlanta shootings
SEOUL March 19 (Yonhap) -- Rob Rapson, charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, said Friday that his embassy has flown the U.S. flag at half-staff to honor the victims of this week's deadly shootings in Atlanta, including several women of Korean descent.
The move came after U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday instructed all public facilities, including the White House and military installations, to honor the victims of deadly shootings by flying the flag at half-staff over the next five days.
"The @USEmbassySeoul flag is at half-staff to honor the victims of the senseless shootings in Atlanta. Our hearts go out to the loved ones of those we lost and our nation mourns with you," Rapson tweeted.
"As @POTUS has made clear, we stand with the Asian-American community and against hate," he added.
The shootings took place at three spas on Tuesday (U.S. time). A 21-year-old suspect, identified as Robert Aaron Long, has been arrested and charged with eight counts of murder.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BTS earns double platinum in U.S. with megahit 'Dynamite'
-
Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Full text of joint statement of 2021 S. Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says will ignore contact from U.S. unless Washington withdraws hostile policies
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows efforts to improve Japan ties in talks with Biden aides
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing citizen to U.S.