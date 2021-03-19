Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Speaker Park discuss alliance, N.K. issues with U.S. counterpart Pelosi

All News 15:12 March 19, 2021

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Friday held talks with Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, to discuss issues of the alliance and diplomacy toward North Korea.

The talks were held via a video link early Friday morning and lasted for 45 minutes, the National Assembly here said.

The two sides stressed the importance of keeping Seoul and Washington's North Korea policies in lockstep.

"For Korea, it's a matter of life and death for its 80 million people (including North Koreans)," Park was quoted as telling Pelosi. "Dialogue and diplomacy are the only effective way (in dealing with North Korea)," he also noted.

Pelosi also noted the importance of respecting South Korea's perspective for the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to reset the U.S. policy toward the North, according to the National Assembly.

She went on to say that South Korea's stance will serve as important "guidance" in discussing and establishing future U.S. policies.

Park and Pelosi also shed light on the significance of their countries' alliance in fostering regional security and prosperity.

"The alliance is the starting point as well as the standard for South Korea's diplomacy and security," Park said, calling for joint efforts to further solidify the alliance.

Pelosi also underlined the shared common values and interests of South Korea and the U.S., and also expressed hope that Seoul and Tokyo could smoothly resolve bilateral diplomatic issues concerning Japan's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II.

This image of provided by the National Assembly shows Speaker Park Byeong-seug talking to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, during their videoconference on March 19, 2021. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#South Korea #U.S. #Park Byeong-seug #Nancy Pelosi
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!