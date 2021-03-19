Speaker Park discuss alliance, N.K. issues with U.S. counterpart Pelosi
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Friday held talks with Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, to discuss issues of the alliance and diplomacy toward North Korea.
The talks were held via a video link early Friday morning and lasted for 45 minutes, the National Assembly here said.
The two sides stressed the importance of keeping Seoul and Washington's North Korea policies in lockstep.
"For Korea, it's a matter of life and death for its 80 million people (including North Koreans)," Park was quoted as telling Pelosi. "Dialogue and diplomacy are the only effective way (in dealing with North Korea)," he also noted.
Pelosi also noted the importance of respecting South Korea's perspective for the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to reset the U.S. policy toward the North, according to the National Assembly.
She went on to say that South Korea's stance will serve as important "guidance" in discussing and establishing future U.S. policies.
Park and Pelosi also shed light on the significance of their countries' alliance in fostering regional security and prosperity.
"The alliance is the starting point as well as the standard for South Korea's diplomacy and security," Park said, calling for joint efforts to further solidify the alliance.
Pelosi also underlined the shared common values and interests of South Korea and the U.S., and also expressed hope that Seoul and Tokyo could smoothly resolve bilateral diplomatic issues concerning Japan's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II.
