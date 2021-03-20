After offseason commiseration, old friends reunite in KBO as opposing managers

Ryu, 49, is known for his gregarious personality and has friends all over the KBO. Ryu and current Lotte Giants manager Her Mun-hoe have been tight since playing on the national team together as collegiate stars in the early 1990s. They made their professional debuts as teammates on the Twins in 1994, the last championship season for the club. Ryu was Her's best man at Her's wedding and even drove the wedding car for the new couple.