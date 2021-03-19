Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
March 12 -- Biden, Quad leaders affirm commitment to denuclearization of N. Korea
15 -- White House says N. Korea unresponsive to U.S. calls for dialogue
16 -- N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S.
17 -- Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-- Blinken says 'authoritarian' N.K. regime continues to commit 'systemic and widespread' abuses
18 -- N. Korea says will ignore contact from U.S. unless Washington withdraws hostile policies
-- S. Korea, U.S. hold 'two plus two' high-level security talks
-- Blinken stresses China's 'clear self-interest,' 'critical' role in N.K. denuclearization
19 -- N. Korea says it will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing citizen to U.S.
(END)
