Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S., threatens to scrap military pact
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened Tuesday to scrap a military peace agreement with South Korea and break up a Workers' Party organ tasked with inter-Korean dialogue as she lambasted the South for conducting military exercises with the United States.
Kim Yo-jong also warned the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden not to engage in such hostile acts, saying, "If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step."
It marked North Korea's first message toward the Biden government since its January inauguration. The statement also came ahead of planned trips to South Korea by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this week.
------------
Pro-N.K. paper stresses Cabinet's role as control tower for economic policy
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper on Wednesday stressed the importance of the Cabinet's role as a control tower for economic policy as Pyongyang is pushing to implement various development goals put forth during January's party congress.
At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted to a failure in its previous five-year economic plans and disclosed a new development scheme focusing on "self-reliance."
"The power of socialist North Korea is based on state's unified guidance and management from an economic perspective," the Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan, said.
------------
N.K. propaganda outlet carries poster depicting S. Korea-U.S. alliance crushed
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean media outlet on Wednesday unveiled a propaganda poster depicting a club hammer smashing the alliance between South Korea and the United States, as the top U.S. diplomat and the defense chief visited here for discussions on the North and other alliance issues.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were set to hold one-on-one meetings later in the day with their South Korean counterparts. North Korea is expected to top the agenda during their meetings.
Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda media outlet, carried the poster on its website, in which a hammer with "self-determination" inscribed on it crushes a chain into pieces. With the shattered chain comes such words as "alliance first" and "policy of dependence on foreign powers" scattered around.
------------
N. Korea says will ignore contact from U.S. unless Washington withdraws hostile policies
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday that it will continue to ignore any contact from the United States unless Washington withdraws its hostile policies toward Pyongyang.
North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui also confirmed in a statement that the U.S. reached out to Pyongyang even the day before its combined exercises with South Korea from a "third country."
The statement came as the top U.S. diplomat and the defense chief are in Seoul for talks with their South Korean counterparts to coordinate a joint approach toward North Korea and discuss other alliance issues.
------------
N. Korea says it will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing citizen to U.S.
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it will cut off diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing one of its nationals to the United States to face money laundering charges and pinned Washington as the "backstage manipulator."
Mun Chol-myong, a North Korean businessmen living in Malaysia, was accused of supplying prohibited luxury items from Singapore to Pyongyang and laundering funds through shell companies in violation of U.N. sanctions. Last week, Malaysia's top court ruled that he can be extradited to Washington, rejecting his appeal challenging the extradition request from the U.S.
"On March 17, the Malaysian authority committed an unpardonable crime, in the end, of forcibly delivering the innocent citizen of the DPRK to the United States by having charged him with 'criminal,'" the North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
(END)
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BTS earns double platinum in U.S. with megahit 'Dynamite'
-
Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Full text of joint statement of 2021 S. Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says will ignore contact from U.S. unless Washington withdraws hostile policies
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows efforts to improve Japan ties in talks with Biden aides
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing citizen to U.S.