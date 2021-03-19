Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
S. Korea hopes for N. Korea to take part in World Cup qualifiers despite global pandemic
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday expressed hope for North Korea to take part in an inter-Korean World Cup qualifier scheduled for June as it is preparing to host the soccer match amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
The second round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying tournament began in September 2019 and was supposed to resume in March 2020, but the schedule has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two Koreas belong to the same Group H, and they played to a scoreless draw in a match in Pyongyang in October 2019. Seoul is now to host another inter-Korean match.
U.S. consulted with S. Korea in advance on behind-the-scenes outreach to N.K.
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The United States consulted with South Korea in advance before attempting to reach out to North Korea recently, the unification ministry said Monday.
Citing a senior official in the Biden administration, Reuters earlier reported that the new U.S. administration has made several behind-the-scenes attempts to reach out to the North, although unsuccessfully so far.
"South Korea and the United States have maintained close consultations and cooperation throughout the overall process of the U.S. policy review on North Korea," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
Opposition party lawmakers call for implementation of N.K. human rights law
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) made a protest visit to the unification ministry on Monday to call for greater efforts to achieve tangible improvement in North Korea's human rights situation.
In their meeting with Minister Lee In-young, four opposition lawmakers called for the expedited implementation of the North Korean Human Rights Act, which passed the National Assembly in 2016. Among the lawmakers was Thae Yong-ho, a former No. 2 diplomat at the North's Embassy in London.
"The government must stop walking on eggshells not to upset the North Korean regime and must properly implement the North Korean Human Rights Act to improve the human rights situation of ordinary North Koreans as soon as possible," Thae told reporters before the meeting.
Defense ministry calls for N. Korea's 'flexible' stance, full implementation of military pact
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry urged North Korea on Tuesday to have a "flexible" stance and implement an inter-Korean military agreement after Pyongyang threatened to scrap the pact in anger over Seoul's combined exercise with the United States.
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, made the threat, accusing the South of hostility for pushing ahead with springtime military exercises with the United States that kicked off on March 8 and continue through Thursday.
"As we've repeated, the Korea-U.S. combined exercise is a command post exercise which has been conducted on a regular basis and is defensive in nature," ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan told a regular briefing.
