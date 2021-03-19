Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
Biden, Quad leaders affirm commitment to denuclearization of N. Korea
WASHINGTON, March 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to the full denuclearization of North Korea.
The leaders also highlighted the need to immediately resolve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea.
"We reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, and also confirm the necessity of immediate resolution of the issue of Japanese abductees," they said in a joint statement.
U.S. expects to complete N. Korea policy review in "weeks": Sung Kim
WASHINGTON, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The United States is expected to complete its ongoing review of its North Korea policy in a few "weeks," a senior U.S. State Department official said Friday, ahead of Secretary Antony Blinken's upcoming trip to South Korea and Japan to discuss the issue.
Sung Kim, acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said the secretary's visit to the countries will provide great opportunities for the Asian allies to offer their own input into a new U.S. policy toward North Korea.
"I don't have any exact timeline for the completion of the review, but we are working expeditiously and I think maybe in the coming weeks we'll be able to complete the review," Kim said of the ongoing North Korea policy review.
U.S. and allies will continue to expand engagement with N. Korea: White House
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The United States, together with its allies, will continue to expand its engagement with North Korea, a White House spokesperson said Monday.
Jen Psaki said the issue will also be a topic of discussions between top U.S. officials currently on a trip to Japan and South Korea.
"Diplomacy continues to remain our first priority. I think you can all anticipate that there will be a continued expansion of engagement with partners and allies in the region, and this will of course be a a topic of discussion," she told a daily press briefing, noting the U.S. has reached out to North Korea through a number of channels.
N. Korea unresponsive to U.S. calls for dialogue: White House
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continues to remain unresponsive to U.S. calls for dialogue, a White House spokesperson said Monday.
Jen Psaki also said the U.S. will continue its diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea while working closely with U.S. allies in the region.
"I can confirm that we have reached out. We obviously have a number of channels as we always have had that we can reach out through," Psaki told a press briefing.
Blinken says U.S. is looking at pressure measures, diplomatic paths, in N.K. policy review
TOKYO/SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that Washington is looking at various ways to address the North Korean nuclear issue, including "pressure measures" and "diplomatic paths," during its ongoing policy review.
During a press conference with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Japanese counterparts, Toshimitsu Motegi and Nobuo Kishi, in Tokyo, Blinken also pointed out the U.S.' commitment to dealing with human rights abuses in the North.
His remarks came hours after Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, decried the ongoing South Korea-U.S. military exercise, warning Washington not to do things that would "keep it from getting a good night's sleep if it wants to sleep well for the next four years."
N. Korea has achieved 'alarming success' in nuclear, missile development: U.S. commander
WASHINGTON, March 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has achieved alarming success in its pursuit of nuclear and long-range missile capabilities and continues to expand its arsenal, which includes three ballistic missiles that can reach the U.S. homeland, a U.S. commander said Tuesday.
Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, also noted the North may resume its long-range missile testing to check the capability of a newly unveiled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
"The Kim Jong-un regime has achieved alarming success in its quest to demonstrate the capability to threaten the U.S. homeland with nuclear-armed ICBMs, believing such weapons are necessary to deter U.S. military action and ensure his regime's survival," the four-star Air Force general said in a statement submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee prior to a hearing later in the day.
Biden administration using 'toned-down' approach toward N. Korea to prevent escalation: report
WASHINGTON, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The Biden administration is using "toned-down" rhetoric against North Korea to help prevent any unnecessary escalation of tensions before its ongoing review of how to deal with the North concludes, a news report suggested Tuesday.
Citing unidentified senior administration officials, NBC News reported that "senior officials" of the administration have agreed to use "toned-down" rhetoric when speaking publicly about North Korea.
The report also said officials at the National Security Council had complained to the Justice Department about labeling North Korea as a "criminal syndicate with a flag" when the department indicted three North Koreans on cybertheft charges in February.
Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday the alliance with South Korea has "never been more important" given "unprecedented challenges" from North Korea and China, as he reaffirmed Washington's security commitment to the South.
Austin made the remark at the start of his first in-person talks with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook in Seoul, calling their alliance a "linchpin" for peace, security and prosperity for Northeast Asia, and their military readiness a "top priority."
"Given the unprecedented challenges posed by both the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and China, the U.S.-ROK alliance has never been more important," Austin said, referring to South and North Korea by their official names.
Blinken says 'authoritarian' N.K. regime continues to commit 'systemic and widespread' abuses
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday accused the "authoritarian" regime in North Korea of "systemic and widespread abuses" against its own people, underscoring Washington's commitment to improving the reclusive country's human rights situation.
Blinken made the remarks at the start of his first face-to-face talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Seoul, stressing the U.S. will continue to work together with South Korea, Japan and other allies for the denuclearization of the North.
The top U.S. diplomat arrived here earlier in the day, hours after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived here following a three-day trip to Japan.
Blinken stresses China's 'clear self-interest,' 'critical' role in N.K. denuclearization
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that China has a "clear self-interest" and a "critical" role to play in persuading North Korea to denuclearize, stressing Beijing's obligation to "fully" enforce anti-Pyongyang sanctions.
Blinken made the remarks during a press conference after the "two plus two" talks in Seoul that involved Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Seoul's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook.
Blinken and Austin arrived here Wednesday after a three-day visit to Japan on President Joe Biden administration's first Cabinet-level overseas trip meant to reinvigorate democratic alliances.
S. Korea, U.S. say N.K. nuclear, missile issues 'priority for alliance'
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States emphasized Thursday that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs are their priority, vowing to resolve the issues with a fully coordinated strategy.
The pledge was made in their joint statement issued after South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook held their "two plus two meeting" with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Seoul earlier in the day.
"The Ministers and Secretaries emphasized that North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues are a priority for the Alliance, and reaffirmed a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues," the statement read.
