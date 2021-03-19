KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 24,100 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,100 DN 300
Daewoong 35,200 UP 550
SamyangFood 92,800 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,500 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 421,000 UP 3,500
TaekwangInd 923,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 62,000 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 229,500 DN 4,500
SsangyongCement 6,970 DN 10
Daesang 25,200 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 10,950 UP 350
SKNetworks 5,750 UP 110
Hyundai M&F INS 24,250 UP 400
KCC 201,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 107,000 DN 3,500
ORION Holdings 14,100 DN 50
SK hynix 138,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,200 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,950 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 187,500 DN 500
Kogas 33,100 UP 150
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,950 DN 150
Hanwha 29,750 UP 100
DB HiTek 57,300 DN 200
CJ 92,600 DN 800
Youngpoong 593,000 DN 17,000
LGInt 29,000 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,430 DN 30
LG Corp. 88,500 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 22,700 UP 1,750
L&L 14,850 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,300 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,400 DN 400
KAL 29,000 DN 50
Shinsegae 277,500 DN 6,500
Nongshim 281,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 80,800 UP 1,800
Hyosung 83,900 DN 700
