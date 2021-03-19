Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 March 19, 2021

KiaMtr 87,500 DN 200
HITEJINRO 38,200 0
Yuhan 61,700 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 48,050 DN 400
DL 85,700 UP 3,700
NEXENTIRE 7,700 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 152,000 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 111,000 UP 5,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,000 UP 1,000
SamsungSecu 39,850 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 45,700 UP 1,200
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,790 UP 150
SKC 114,000 0
JWPHARMA 30,600 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 4,485 UP 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 94,500 UP 1,700
ShinhanGroup 35,450 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 661,000 DN 1,000
KPIC 326,000 UP 500
Binggrae 58,400 UP 400
GCH Corp 37,050 UP 150
LotteChilsung 121,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,600 UP 50
POSCO 288,500 DN 7,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,000 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,950 UP 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 3,935 0
SamsungElec 81,900 DN 1,000
NHIS 11,500 0
SK Discovery 60,200 DN 400
LOTTE 32,700 DN 500
LS 63,700 DN 2,100
GC Corp 381,000 DN 3,500
GS E&C 40,500 DN 150
NamsunAlum 4,180 0
GS Retail 38,800 UP 250
HtlShilla 87,500 UP 300
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
