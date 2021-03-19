Hanmi Science 62,200 UP 1,200

SamsungElecMech 194,500 0

Hanssem 101,000 DN 2,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,350 DN 350

Ottogi 586,000 UP 2,000

IlyangPharm 35,000 DN 500

KSOE 118,000 DN 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,300 DN 1,200

OCI 115,500 DN 4,500

F&F 141,500 DN 2,000

IS DONGSEO 53,300 DN 700

S-Oil 79,200 DN 2,700

LG Innotek 211,000 DN 2,500

HyundaiMipoDock 60,400 DN 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 311,000 UP 11,000

HMM 24,450 UP 850

LS ELECTRIC 59,500 DN 300

HYUNDAI WIA 83,700 DN 100

KumhoPetrochem 233,500 UP 10,500

Mobis 300,000 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,650 DN 200

SamsungHvyInd 6,510 UP 30

SYC 59,200 UP 200

HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 0

S-1 81,500 DN 600

KorZinc 402,000 DN 9,500

ZINUS 85,200 DN 1,000

Hanchem 226,000 DN 500

DWS 47,050 DN 1,600

Hanon Systems 17,500 UP 150

SK 250,500 UP 3,500

Handsome 40,100 UP 250

Asiana Airlines 16,100 UP 50

COWAY 65,900 DN 1,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 127,500 DN 1,500

IBK 9,120 DN 10

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,000 DN 100

KEPCO 24,150 UP 50

KG DONGBU STL 13,050 0

SKTelecom 254,500 DN 2,500

(MORE)