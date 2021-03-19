KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 62,200 UP 1,200
SamsungElecMech 194,500 0
Hanssem 101,000 DN 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,350 DN 350
Ottogi 586,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 35,000 DN 500
KSOE 118,000 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,300 DN 1,200
OCI 115,500 DN 4,500
F&F 141,500 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 53,300 DN 700
S-Oil 79,200 DN 2,700
LG Innotek 211,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 60,400 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 311,000 UP 11,000
HMM 24,450 UP 850
LS ELECTRIC 59,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 83,700 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 233,500 UP 10,500
Mobis 300,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,650 DN 200
SamsungHvyInd 6,510 UP 30
SYC 59,200 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 0
S-1 81,500 DN 600
KorZinc 402,000 DN 9,500
ZINUS 85,200 DN 1,000
Hanchem 226,000 DN 500
DWS 47,050 DN 1,600
Hanon Systems 17,500 UP 150
SK 250,500 UP 3,500
Handsome 40,100 UP 250
Asiana Airlines 16,100 UP 50
COWAY 65,900 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,500 DN 1,500
IBK 9,120 DN 10
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,000 DN 100
KEPCO 24,150 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 13,050 0
SKTelecom 254,500 DN 2,500
