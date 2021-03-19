Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 March 19, 2021

SNT MOTIV 62,800 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 44,500 UP 100
SamsungEng 13,700 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 0
PanOcean 6,310 UP 190
SAMSUNG CARD 33,350 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 21,000 DN 200
KT 26,550 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209000 0
LOTTE TOUR 20,400 UP 250
LG Uplus 12,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,500 DN 1,500
DONGSUH 35,200 DN 150
KT&G 81,800 DN 1,100
DHICO 11,600 DN 50
Doosanfc 50,500 DN 1,000
LG Display 21,750 DN 200
Kangwonland 26,500 DN 250
NAVER 402,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 492,500 DN 5,500
NCsoft 933,000 DN 6,000
KIWOOM 126,000 DN 2,500
DSME 26,250 DN 100
DSINFRA 8,110 DN 100
DWEC 6,100 DN 110
DongwonF&B 195,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 28,950 UP 150
LGH&H 1,518,000 DN 32,000
LGCHEM 830,000 DN 31,000
KEPCO E&C 21,250 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,700 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,650 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 153,000 DN 2,500
Celltrion 287,000 DN 5,000
Huchems 23,100 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 131,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,800 DN 1,300
KIH 87,500 0
LOTTE Himart 37,150 DN 850
GS 38,900 DN 900
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
