KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SNT MOTIV 62,800 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 44,500 UP 100
SamsungEng 13,700 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 0
PanOcean 6,310 UP 190
SAMSUNG CARD 33,350 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 21,000 DN 200
KT 26,550 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209000 0
LOTTE TOUR 20,400 UP 250
LG Uplus 12,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,500 DN 1,500
DONGSUH 35,200 DN 150
KT&G 81,800 DN 1,100
DHICO 11,600 DN 50
Doosanfc 50,500 DN 1,000
LG Display 21,750 DN 200
Kangwonland 26,500 DN 250
NAVER 402,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 492,500 DN 5,500
NCsoft 933,000 DN 6,000
KIWOOM 126,000 DN 2,500
DSME 26,250 DN 100
DSINFRA 8,110 DN 100
DWEC 6,100 DN 110
DongwonF&B 195,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 28,950 UP 150
LGH&H 1,518,000 DN 32,000
LGCHEM 830,000 DN 31,000
KEPCO E&C 21,250 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,700 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,650 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 153,000 DN 2,500
Celltrion 287,000 DN 5,000
Huchems 23,100 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 131,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,800 DN 1,300
KIH 87,500 0
LOTTE Himart 37,150 DN 850
GS 38,900 DN 900
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
BTS earns double platinum in U.S. with megahit 'Dynamite'
Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
Full text of joint statement of 2021 S. Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting
(3rd LD) N. Korea says will ignore contact from U.S. unless Washington withdraws hostile policies
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing citizen to U.S.
(2nd LD) Moon vows efforts to improve Japan ties in talks with Biden aides