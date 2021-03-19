CJ CGV 29,300 UP 800

LIG Nex1 38,650 UP 250

Fila Holdings 42,750 DN 250

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,500 DN 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,550 UP 1,000

HANWHA LIFE 3,085 0

AMOREPACIFIC 240,500 UP 3,500

FOOSUNG 10,850 UP 50

SK Innovation 211,500 DN 3,000

POONGSAN 31,900 DN 350

KBFinancialGroup 49,650 DN 650

Hansae 21,450 UP 300

LG HAUSYS 74,900 DN 400

Youngone Corp 41,100 DN 50

CSWIND 68,600 DN 1,100

GKL 17,100 DN 250

KOLON IND 56,600 DN 700

HanmiPharm 336,000 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 6,880 UP 140

emart 174,000 DN 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY446 00 UP50

KOLMAR KOREA 56,100 DN 400

HANJINKAL 58,600 DN 1,200

DoubleUGames 57,600 DN 200

CUCKOO 136,500 0

COSMAX 122,000 UP 3,000

MANDO 70,000 DN 1,900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 708,000 DN 14,000

INNOCEAN 60,200 UP 100

Doosan Bobcat 34,850 DN 850

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,150 DN 450

Netmarble 121,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S273000 DN6500

ORION 129,500 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,350 UP 750

BGF Retail 169,000 DN 5,000

SKCHEM 290,000 DN 11,000

HDC-OP 27,800 DN 300

WooriFinancialGroup 10,150 UP 100

Big Hit 226,000 DN 8,000

(MORE)