KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 29,300 UP 800
LIG Nex1 38,650 UP 250
Fila Holdings 42,750 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,550 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 3,085 0
AMOREPACIFIC 240,500 UP 3,500
FOOSUNG 10,850 UP 50
SK Innovation 211,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 31,900 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 49,650 DN 650
Hansae 21,450 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 74,900 DN 400
Youngone Corp 41,100 DN 50
CSWIND 68,600 DN 1,100
GKL 17,100 DN 250
KOLON IND 56,600 DN 700
HanmiPharm 336,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,880 UP 140
emart 174,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY446 00 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 56,100 DN 400
HANJINKAL 58,600 DN 1,200
DoubleUGames 57,600 DN 200
CUCKOO 136,500 0
COSMAX 122,000 UP 3,000
MANDO 70,000 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 708,000 DN 14,000
INNOCEAN 60,200 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 34,850 DN 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,150 DN 450
Netmarble 121,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S273000 DN6500
ORION 129,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,350 UP 750
BGF Retail 169,000 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 290,000 DN 11,000
HDC-OP 27,800 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 10,150 UP 100
Big Hit 226,000 DN 8,000
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
BTS earns double platinum in U.S. with megahit 'Dynamite'
Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
Full text of joint statement of 2021 S. Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting
(3rd LD) N. Korea says will ignore contact from U.S. unless Washington withdraws hostile policies
(2nd LD) Moon vows efforts to improve Japan ties in talks with Biden aides
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing citizen to U.S.