(Yonhap Interview) Aaron Brooks on KBO return following family accident: 'I owe it to fans'

"Early on, while I was still at home, it was kind of hard for me to get back in the gym and get motivated to get going again because all I really cared about was the family," Brooks told Yonhap News Agency in a phone interview last Wednesday. "But at the end of the day, once I knew that they were OK for the most part, I knew that I still had a job to do. And as long as my body will continue to let me play, I want to keep playing. So I knew that I had to get back in shape and throw again."