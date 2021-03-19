Moon says Green New Deal the only way of survival
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday declared 2021 as the starting year of South Korea's green transition for daily infrastructure, reiterating his commitment to the Green New Deal policy.
Attending a government strategy meeting on the Green New Deal policy at the Boryeong Thermal Power Plant in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, Moon said the nation's political, economic, social and cultural sectors should be overhauled "with an extraordinary determination that the Green New Deal is the only way for the nation to survive."
The Moon administration has been campaigning for the Green New Deal aimed at fostering environment friendly industries in tandem with a push for balanced national development.
On his vision of South Korea achieving carbon neutrality and reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050, Moon said the nation has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 10.8 percent over the past two years, thanks in part to the earlier-than-scheduled closures of coal power plants.
He also vowed efforts to ensure the "democratic transition of energy" by mandating an inclusive energy policy that would minimize economic marginalization and job losses in the process.
Moon also praised the government of South Chungcheong Province for taking the lead in the carbon neutrality drive and deciding to close 12 coal power plants in the province by 2034.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BTS earns double platinum in U.S. with megahit 'Dynamite'
-
Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing citizen to U.S.
-
Full text of joint statement of 2021 S. Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows efforts to improve Japan ties in talks with Biden aides
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says will ignore contact from U.S. unless Washington withdraws hostile policies