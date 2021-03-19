Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
Pentagon chief leaves S. Korea after three-day stay for security talks
SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin left South Korea on Friday after a three-day visit for a series of meetings on alliance and North Korea issues, officials said.
Austin arrived here Wednesday from Japan as part of his first Asia swing since taking office in January as President Joe Biden administration's first defense chief.
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
SEOUL -- Big Hit Entertainment, the K-pop powerhouse behind global sensation BTS, on Friday unveiled a plan to change its name to Hybe and ambitions to become what it called an "entertainment lifestyle platform."
"What we think of as variation of music is that of the indefinite realm and I think the name Big Hit Entertainment cannot fully capture this concept," Big Hit founder and chief executive Bang Si-hyuk said in an online session explaining the transition.
S. Korea set to launch next-generation observation satellite over weekend
SEOUL -- South Korea will launch its next-generation midsized observation satellite this week, the latest in the country's efforts to boost its space industry and develop its own space technologies, the country's ICT ministry said Friday.
The 540-kilogram satellite loaded on Russia's Soyuz 2.1a will take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Saturday morning (local time) and contact the Svalbard Satellite Station in Norway after reaching its target orbit, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
U.S. Embassy flies flag at half-staff to honor victims of Atlanta shootings
SEOUL -- Rob Rapson, charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, said Friday that his embassy has flown the U.S. flag at half-staff to honor the victims of this week's deadly shootings in Atlanta, including several women of Korean descent.
The move came after U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday instructed all public facilities, including the White House and military installations, to honor the victims of deadly shootings by flying the flag at half-staff over the next five days.
Gov't identifies 28 more public sector employees in probe into LH scandal
SEOUL -- The government has identified 28 more public sector employees who bought land at "new town" development sites, including 23 suspected of engaging in speculative transactions, an official said Friday.
Choi Chang-won, vice minister of government policy coordination at the Prime Minister's Office, said the 28 public servants and public corporation employees were uncovered during the second stage of an inquiry into a massive land speculation scandal centered on the state housing developer, the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH).
(LEAD) LH officials summoned by police in widening probe on land speculation cases
SEOUL -- Employees of a state housing development corporation at the center of an unfolding land speculation scandal were summoned by police Friday for questioning about their suspected illegalities in land purchases.
A special investigation team of the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency called in employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), who are accused of using insider information to buy farmland in districts southwest of Seoul ahead of their designation by the government as candidate sites for new town development.
S. Korea, U.S. launch working-level policy dialogue
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States launched a new regular working-level dialogue Friday, aiming to deal with bilateral diplomatic and security issues in a "systematic and speedy" manner, the foreign ministry said.
Koh Yun-ju, the ministry's director general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, held the inaugural session of the Bilateral Policy Dialogue in Seoul.
