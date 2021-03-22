Defense chief to visit UAE, India this week
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook was to embark on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India this week to meet with senior officials there to discuss ways to boost defense and arms industry ties, his office said Monday.
Suh was scheduled to leave for the UAE on Sunday for a four-day visit at the invitation of Mohammad Ahmed Al Bowardi, the country's Minister of State for Defense, and hold their annual security talks, according to the ministry.
He also plans to meet major military figures in the country "to have in-depth discussions on ways to enhance their defense sector and the related industries," it added.
Suh also plans to visit South Korea's Akh Unit dispatched to the Middle Eastern country, as the unit celebrates the 10th anniversary of its service there.
The Akh Unit has carried out missions to train UAE troops and protect Korean nationals there in emergencies since 2011.
Suh will fly to India for a three-day visit at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, for a ministerial meeting.
During the visit, he plans to attend a ceremony to mark the official opening of the "Indo-Korean Friendship Park" in New Delhi, which was established upon the agreement of their leaders in 2019.
A monument set up at the park to mark the sacrifice and commitment of Indian troops during the 1950-53 Korean War will also be unveiled, according to the ministry.
During the war, India sent its 60th Parachute Field Ambulance Platoon of 627 medics, who took care of 220,000 soldiers and civilians, according to Seoul government data.
"This visit is to resume our defense diplomacy activities which have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since last year in order to invigorate defense exchanges and cooperation with the nations," the ministry said.
He is to return home on Sunday.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BTS earns double platinum in U.S. with megahit 'Dynamite'
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
S. Korea to begin inoculating people aged 65 or over at nursing homes, hospitals this week
-
Seongnam university reports coronavirus infections of 11 foreign students
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s for 5th day on cluster infections
-
New virus cases in 400s for 5th day amid concerns over resurgence