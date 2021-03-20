Sanctions relief not an option to bring N. Korea back to dialogue: Harris
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Sanctions relief cannot and must not be part of a plan to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said Friday.
Harris also argued that strong international sanctions were what brought the reclusive North to the table in the first place.
"So we have these sanctions. There is this pressure to relieve sanctions and I've said often, and I believe it, that it's the strength the sanctions have brought Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table in Singapore in 2018," he said in a webinar hosted by Washington-based think tank, the Center for Strategic & International Studies, referring to the North Korean leader.
Kim met Donald Trump in June 2018 in the first-ever summit between the sitting leaders of the United States and North Korea.
Kim and Trump held the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi in February 2019, which was followed by their brief meeting inside the Demilitarized Zone on the inter-Korean border in June. North Korea, however, has stayed away from denuclearization talks as the second Trump-Kim summit ended without a deal.
Harris' remarks come amid an ongoing review by the new Biden administration of North Korea policy that it says will provide a new approach toward the North.
They also come after the North's first vice foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, said her country will continue to ignore U.S. overtures for dialogue unless the U.S. gives up its hostile policies toward Pyongyang.
The U.S. earlier said it has tried to reach out to North Korea through multiple channels since mid-February but that the North remains unresponsive.
Harris reiterated that sanctions relief must be part of a negotiated deal with the North, not an incentive to kickstart negotiations.
"This is not the time to relax sanctions. And I believe that we should not offer sanctions relief as an inducement to return to the negotiating table," he told the webinar.
"For sure, sanctions relief could be an outcome of negotiations, but let's not give it up at the beginning, in order to have negotiations," he added.
Harris served as U.S. ambassador to South Korea under the Trump administration from July 2018 until Jan. 20 when Joe Biden took office as president. Prior to his service as a diplomat, the former U.S. Navy admiral served as commander of the U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM).
The former ambassador highlighted the importance of joint defense posture of South Korea and the U.S., arguing North Korea poses the most imminent threat to the U.S.
"I've said when I was PACOM commander, and I've said since then, that the biggest threat the United States faces, the most imminent threat, is the threat from North Korea," said Harris.
"It's okay to be optimistic about the future. It's even okay to be hopeful about the future. But as I've said before, hope is not a course of action when dealing with North Korea. So you need to have the fundamental military readiness to respond to those threats from North Korea," he added.
To this end, Harris welcomed the recent conclusion of negotiations between South Korea and the U.S. to renew their Special Measures Agreement (SMA), which determines Seoul's share of the cost in maintaining some 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in Korea.
"Great news that we reached an agreement with Korea on Special Measures Agreement. Some people call it a burden sharing. I prefer to call it cost sharing because that's really what it is," he told the virtual seminar.
While working in Seoul, Harris prompted public anger by inviting South Korea's ruling lawmakers to a meeting and pressing them to agree to a five-fold increase in Seoul's cost-sharing payment.
The former ambassador blamed Trump for making "this enormous, outrageous request."
The Trump administration had demanded Seoul pay US$5 billion a year for the upkeep of U.S. Forces Korea.
Under the latest SMA, if signed, South Korea will increase its payment by 13.9 percent this year from the $870 million it paid in 2019 under the last SMA.
