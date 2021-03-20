(LEAD) Biden renews call for swift passage of hate crimes act in wake of Atlanta shootings
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 19 (Yonhap) -- President Joe Biden on Friday renewed his call for the swift passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, citing the "horrific" shootings at three Atlanta spas this week that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent.
The president said while the motive of the Atlanta shootings is still not clear, a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes warranted swift federal action.
"While we do not yet know motive, as I said last week, we condemn in the strongest possible terms the ongoing crisis of gender-based and anti-Asian violence that has long plagued our nation," Biden said in a released statement.
"I urge Congress to swiftly pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which would expedite the federal government's response to the rise of hate crimes exacerbated during the pandemic, support state and local governments to improve hate crimes reporting, and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to Asian American communities," he added.
The statement came in the wake of the deadly shootings at three spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County, Georgia, on Tuesday.
Of the eight people killed, four have been identified as women of Korean descent.
A 21-year-old suspect, identified as Robert Aaron Long, has been arrested and charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier noted an increase in violence against Asian American communities, partly blaming it on the former Trump administration.
"I think there's no question that some of the damaging rhetoric that we saw during the prior administration ... calling COVID the Wuhan (China) virus or other things that led to perceptions of the Asian American community that are inaccurate or unfair, has elevated threats against Asian Americans and we're seeing that around the country," she has said.
Former President Donald Trump had often referred to the new coronavirus as "China virus" or "kung flu."
Biden signed a presidential memorandum in his first week in office, condemning racism, xenophobia and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
He was originally scheduled to visit Atlanta on Friday as part of his ongoing tour to promote the recently enacted American Rescue Plan.
The president and Vice President Kamala Harris have cancelled the political event to instead hold a meeting with Asian American leaders in Atlanta and to personally listen to their concerns about increasing crimes against the Asian-American community there, according to the White House.
"They will have an opportunity to hear about the impact on their community of Tuesday's heartbreaking, senseless acts of violence, as well as their perspectives on increased anti-Asian hate incidents," White House deputy spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Atlanta.
"The president will offer his support for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Georgia and across the country, and talk about his fierce commitment to combating xenophobia, intolerance and hate," she said of Biden's upcoming meeting with Asian-American leaders in Atlanta later in the day.
Biden has also ordered all public installations, including U.S. embassies, to fly the U.S. flag at half-staff for five days until Tuesday in honor of those killed in the Atlanta shootings.
