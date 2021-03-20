Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 March 20, 2021
SEOUL, Mar. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/09 Rain 60
Incheon 10/08 Rain 60
Suwon 11/08 Rain 60
Cheongju 12/08 Rain 60
Daejeon 12/08 Rain 60
Chuncheon 12/05 Rain 70
Gangneung 12/08 Rain 80
Jeonju 13/09 Rain 60
Gwangju 14/09 Rain 60
Jeju 18/14 Rain 60
Daegu 13/08 Rain 60
Busan 15/11 Rain 70
(END)
