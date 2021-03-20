Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 March 20, 2021

SEOUL, Mar. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/09 Rain 60

Incheon 10/08 Rain 60

Suwon 11/08 Rain 60

Cheongju 12/08 Rain 60

Daejeon 12/08 Rain 60

Chuncheon 12/05 Rain 70

Gangneung 12/08 Rain 80

Jeonju 13/09 Rain 60

Gwangju 14/09 Rain 60

Jeju 18/14 Rain 60

Daegu 13/08 Rain 60

Busan 15/11 Rain 70

(END)

