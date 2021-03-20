Launch of Korean satellite postponed in Kazakhstan
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The launch of South Korea's next-generation midsized observation satellite, slated for Saturday afternoon at a space center in Kazakhstan, has been postponed, government officials here said.
The 540-kilogram satellite, loaded on Russia's Soyuz 2.1a, was scheduled to take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 3:07 p.m. (11:07 a.m. local time).
But the launch has been postponed, reportedly due to problems detected from the upper part of the carrier rocket, according to officials at the Ministry of Science and ICT.
They said Kazakh space center technicians were examining the cause of problems as well as the possibility of a new launch attempt at the same time on Sunday.
Equipped with an imaging sensor system developed by South Korean researchers, the satellite will conduct its four-year observation mission at 497.8 kilometers above the Earth's surface.
It is scheduled to provide precise observation videos of the Earth starting in October after a six-month trial run.
(END)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
BTS earns double platinum in U.S. with megahit 'Dynamite'
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
Pentagon chief leaves S. Korea after three-day stay for security talks
-
(LEAD) Gov't identifies 28 more public sector employees in probe into LH scandal
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s for 4th day, concerns over resurgence during weekend
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew