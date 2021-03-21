Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 21, 2021

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/05 Cloudy 10

Incheon 08/05 Cloudy 0

Suwon 09/04 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 11/06 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 12/05 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 11/04 Rain 20

Gangneung 13/08 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 10/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 12/05 Sunny 20

Jeju 12/08 Cloudy 20

Daegu 13/06 Sunny 20

Busan 16/09 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!