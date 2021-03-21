Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 21, 2021
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/05 Cloudy 10
Incheon 08/05 Cloudy 0
Suwon 09/04 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 11/06 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 12/05 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 11/04 Rain 20
Gangneung 13/08 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 10/05 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 12/05 Sunny 20
Jeju 12/08 Cloudy 20
Daegu 13/06 Sunny 20
Busan 16/09 Sunny 20
(END)
