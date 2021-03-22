Korean-language dailies

-- Art of diplomacy to seek N.K. denuclearization amid U.S.-China rivalry becomes more crucial (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Doctors involved in land speculation cases, suspicions mount over info leak (Kookmin Daily)

-- Oh, Ahn agree on survey terms for Seoul mayor candidacies unification; ruling party calls for full capacity mobilization (Donga Ilbo)

-- U.S., China exchange wallops; concerns rise over expedition of new Cold War (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Oh, Ahn agree on survey terms for unifying Seoul mayor candidacies (Segye Times)

-- 65 pct of middle, high schoolers fail to note differences between regular savings, deposits (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Opposition Seoul mayor candidate leads over ruling party candidate Park, gap grows bigger in 2 weeks (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Cheonan warship sinking only remembered in March, survivors still suffer pain (Hankyoreh)

-- Companies in new industries complain over new talent shortage (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't allows more indirect ways for public firms' chief appointments by orders from above (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 1.95 mln full-time jobs disappear over 3 years under Moon gov't (Korea Economic Daily)

