Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Art of diplomacy to seek N.K. denuclearization amid U.S.-China rivalry becomes more crucial (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Doctors involved in land speculation cases, suspicions mount over info leak (Kookmin Daily)
-- Oh, Ahn agree on survey terms for Seoul mayor candidacies unification; ruling party calls for full capacity mobilization (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S., China exchange wallops; concerns rise over expedition of new Cold War (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Oh, Ahn agree on survey terms for unifying Seoul mayor candidacies (Segye Times)
-- 65 pct of middle, high schoolers fail to note differences between regular savings, deposits (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Opposition Seoul mayor candidate leads over ruling party candidate Park, gap grows bigger in 2 weeks (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cheonan warship sinking only remembered in March, survivors still suffer pain (Hankyoreh)
-- Companies in new industries complain over new talent shortage (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't allows more indirect ways for public firms' chief appointments by orders from above (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 1.95 mln full-time jobs disappear over 3 years under Moon gov't (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Pyongyang's diplomats expelled from Malaysia (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Spring travel surge adds to concerns as S. Korea reports above 400 cases (Korea Herald)
-- Uncertain future ahead for US-NK nuclear dialogue (Korea Times)
(END)
