(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 22)

Skeptics point out that the G2 countries will face a rocky road ahead because neither shows any signs of compromise. The Biden administration, which has inherited former President Donald Trump's hardline policy toward China, is focusing on countering the Asian giant. It is as if the U.S. is on the verge of slipping into Thucydides' Trap as seen in the Peloponnesian War triggered by Sparta's fear of a rising Athens. China, for its part, has vowed not to make any concessions to safeguard its core values such as national sovereignty and security.