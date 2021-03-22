Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports grow 12.5 pct in first 20 days of March

All News 08:56 March 22, 2021

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 12.5 percent on-year in the first 20 days of March on robust shipments of chips and autos amid the pandemic, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$33.9 billion in the March 1-20 period, compared with $30.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

