Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:07 March 22, 2021

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/02 Sunny 0

Incheon 10/03 Sunny 0

Suwon 11/01 Sunny 0

Cheongju 13/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 13/01 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 12/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 12/01 Sunny 0

Gwangju 13/03 Sunny 0

Jeju 12/06 Sunny 0

Daegu 13/02 Sunny 0

Busan 14/04 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!