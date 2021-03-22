Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:07 March 22, 2021
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/02 Sunny 0
Incheon 10/03 Sunny 0
Suwon 11/01 Sunny 0
Cheongju 13/02 Sunny 0
Daejeon 13/01 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 12/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 14/03 Sunny 0
Jeonju 12/01 Sunny 0
Gwangju 13/03 Sunny 0
Jeju 12/06 Sunny 0
Daegu 13/02 Sunny 0
Busan 14/04 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
(LEAD) BTS lights up Grammys with stellar performance of 'Dynamite'
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
S. Korea to begin inoculating people aged 65 or over at nursing homes, hospitals this week
-
S. Korea to provide own satellite-backed real-time air quality map
-
Injured Tottenham star Son Heung-min to miss S. Korean friendly vs. Japan
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s for 5th day on cluster infections