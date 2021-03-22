S. Korea investigating new suspected case of bird flu, total now at 106
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Monday it is investigating a new suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu, with the country's total caseload standing at 106.
The suspected case came from a duck farm in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province, the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs. It was the first suspected case in 10 days.
South Korea has reported a total of 106 cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza since November last year.
Over the period, the number of infections from wild birds also reached 229.
Authorities have culled more than 29 million poultry since November to prevent the spread of the animal disease.
The move led to a sharp increase in the consumer price of poultry goods here, with the price of eggs advancing 43.3 percent on-year over the past week. The price of chicken increased at a narrower margin of 7.7 percent.
