The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 March 22, 2021
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.59 0.59
2-M 0.67 0.67
3-M 0.75 0.75
6-M 0.81 0.81
12-M 0.89 0.89
(END)
