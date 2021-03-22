S. Korea to seek other ways to engage with N.K. as overseas spectators banned from Tokyo Olympics: ministry
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Monday it will look for opportunities to move forward the Korea peace process amid dimmed prospects for engaging with North Korea through the Tokyo Olympics following Japan's decision to ban foreign spectators.
South Korea has been seeking ways to create opportunities to reengage with North Korea through events such as the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled for July and August this year.
"We will continue to seek ways to move forward the peace process on the Korean Peninsula with the given conditions and circumstances," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing.
"There are several opportunities we can use to promote the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, and the Tokyo Olympics could be one way," she said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader's sister threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
S. Korea to begin inoculating people aged 65 or over at nursing homes, hospitals this week
-
S. Korea to provide own satellite-backed real-time air quality map
-
Injured Tottenham star Son Heung-min to miss S. Korean friendly vs. Japan
-
(2nd LD) N.K. diplomats withdraw from embassy in Malaysia after ties are severed: reports