Parties face tough negotiations on special counsel probe into land scandal
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties are poised to begin negotiations Tuesday to set up a special counsel investigation into a property speculation scandal that has roiled political circles ahead of crucial elections.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) agreed last week to seek an independent probe to look into the case involving employees of a state developer and possibly other suspicious deals by high-profile government officials and politicians.
Police are investigating about 20 workers of the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) accused of purchasing farmland near Seoul, possibly using insider information, before a state-led housing development project in the areas was announced.
The scandal cut President Moon Jae-in's approval rating ahead of the April 7 mayoral by-elections for Seoul and Busan and sparked calls for a wider probe into speculative property investments by officials and lawmakers.
Working-level negotiators from the two parties are scheduled to hold their first meeting Tuesday to discuss details of the proposed special counsel inquiry.
Observers said a key bone of contention will be the scope of the probe.
The DP wants to expand the probe to include other major housing development projects implemented under the preceding conservative governments of former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.
"The investigation should look into at least five years before the development sites were designated, perhaps from 2013," a DP official said.
The party also calls for a special counsel probe into a corruption case involving a luxury seaside apartment complex in the southern city of Busan, called LCT, whose developer is suspected of providing favors to a number of influential figures, including Park Hyung-jun, the PPP candidate for the Busan mayoral election.
The conservative PPP objects to the expansion of the probe to past cases, saying it is only a ruling party tactic to avoid the brunt of the investigation.
"There is no reason to enlarge the scope of the probe. The suspicion that the DP came up with the special counsel proposal to dilute the probe and buy time is becoming a reality," Joo Ho-young, floor leader of the PPP, said.
The main opposition party demands that presidential officials be subject to the investigation.
It also calls for the special counsel's term to be at least one year, apparently aiming to prolong the probe so that it could influence public sentiment ahead of the next presidential election in March 2022.
Should such demands be met, the party could accept the DP's proposal for a special probe of the LCT case, party officials said.
"This is an exemplary case of broken fairness under the Moon Jae-in administration, so it deserves a thorough probe without a limitation of scope," a senior PPP official said. "A mammoth special counsel team is needed."
The two sides also differ on how to pick the special prosecutor, whom the president appoints following a recommendation from the National Assembly.
The DP wants the recommendation to be made on the basis of bipartisan agreement, while the PPP argues the opposition parties should have the right to make the recommendation, as it was with past corruption cases involving the two former presidents.
(END)
