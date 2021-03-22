KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ 92,400 DN 200
JWPHARMA 30,400 DN 200
LGInt 28,550 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 11,550 UP 600
SK hynix 138,000 0
Youngpoong 593,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 42,950 UP 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,450 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 188,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 UP 50
Kogas 32,600 DN 500
Hanwha 29,750 0
DB HiTek 57,100 DN 200
ORION Holdings 14,250 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 24,100 DN 150
Daesang 25,300 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,690 DN 60
KiaMtr 86,100 DN 1,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 UP 200
DL 87,800 UP 2,100
LG Corp. 88,100 DN 400
KCC 203,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 105,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 63,300 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 229,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 24,350 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,300 DN 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,420 DN 10
KAL 28,200 DN 800
NEXENTIRE 7,670 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 152,000 0
Daewoong 34,000 DN 1,200
SamyangFood 92,000 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,650 DN 850
CJ CheilJedang 419,500 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 948,000 UP 25,000
SsangyongCement 6,950 DN 20
Shinsegae 281,500 UP 4,000
Nongshim 281,000 DN 500
SGBC 79,200 DN 1,600
