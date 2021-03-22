CJ 92,400 DN 200

JWPHARMA 30,400 DN 200

LGInt 28,550 DN 450

DongkukStlMill 11,550 UP 600

SK hynix 138,000 0

Youngpoong 593,000 0

HyundaiEng&Const 42,950 UP 750

CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,450 UP 500

SamsungF&MIns 188,500 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 UP 50

Kogas 32,600 DN 500

Hanwha 29,750 0

DB HiTek 57,100 DN 200

ORION Holdings 14,250 UP 150

Hyundai M&F INS 24,100 DN 150

Daesang 25,300 UP 100

SKNetworks 5,690 DN 60

KiaMtr 86,100 DN 1,400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,200 UP 200

DL 87,800 UP 2,100

LG Corp. 88,100 DN 400

KCC 203,000 UP 1,500

SKBP 105,000 DN 2,000

AmoreG 63,300 UP 1,300

HyundaiMtr 229,000 DN 500

BukwangPharm 24,350 UP 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 64,300 DN 800

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,420 DN 10

KAL 28,200 DN 800

NEXENTIRE 7,670 DN 30

CHONGKUNDANG 152,000 0

Daewoong 34,000 DN 1,200

SamyangFood 92,000 DN 800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,650 DN 850

CJ CheilJedang 419,500 DN 1,500

TaekwangInd 948,000 UP 25,000

SsangyongCement 6,950 DN 20

Shinsegae 281,500 UP 4,000

Nongshim 281,000 DN 500

SGBC 79,200 DN 1,600

(MORE)