KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 117,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,250 DN 1,050
GS Retail 39,050 UP 250
Ottogi 583,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 34,550 DN 450
F&F 146,000 UP 4,500
NamsunAlum 4,105 DN 75
MERITZ SECU 4,520 UP 35
IS DONGSEO 53,400 UP 100
S-Oil 81,500 UP 2,300
LS ELECTRIC 58,100 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 211,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,530 UP 20
SYC 58,800 DN 400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 317,000 UP 6,000
HMM 26,550 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI WIA 82,700 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 239,500 UP 6,000
Mobis 292,000 DN 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,800 DN 850
HyundaiMipoDock 60,300 DN 100
OCI 116,000 UP 500
HDC HOLDINGS 11,300 UP 150
S-1 82,000 UP 500
KorZinc 404,500 UP 2,500
ZINUS 85,400 UP 200
Hanchem 227,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO 23,000 DN 1,150
SamsungSecu 39,300 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 12,900 DN 150
DWS 48,650 UP 1,600
SKTelecom 256,000 UP 1,500
SNT MOTIV 63,900 UP 1,100
HyundaiElev 44,450 DN 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,850 DN 150
Hanon Systems 18,500 UP 1,000
SK 246,000 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 114,000 UP 3,000
Handsome 40,250 UP 150
Asiana Airlines 15,900 DN 200
(MORE)
-
S. Korea to begin inoculating people aged 65 or over at nursing homes, hospitals this week
-
S. Korea to provide own satellite-backed real-time air quality map
-
Injured Tottenham star Son Heung-min to miss S. Korean friendly vs. Japan
-
(2nd LD) New infections in 400s for 6th day, no clear signs of slowdown in sight
-
(2nd LD) N.K. diplomats withdraw from embassy in Malaysia after ties are severed: reports