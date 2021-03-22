1 killed, 9 injured in fire at multi-unit housing in Gangwon Province
HOENGSEONG, South Korea, March 22 (Yonhap) -- One person was killed and nine others were injured in a fire at multi-unit housing in the eastern province of Gangwon on Monday, fire authorities said.
The fire broke out at around 10:29 a.m. on the first floor of a four-story residential building in Hoengseong, about 140 kilometers east of Seoul.
Firefighters found a 74-year-old woman dead on the first floor after rescuing 10 residents from the building before extinguishing the blaze at around 11:17 a.m., officials said.
Among the rescued, nine have been sent to a nearby hospital. One of them, a 66-year-old woman, is reportedly in critical condition, while the rest have only sustained mild injuries.
The police said they believe a gas explosion on the first floor led to the fire based on witness testimonies.
According to witness accounts, loud explosions were heard several times at the time of the accident, with a strong smell of gas also reported around the site.
The police plan to conduct a detailed inspection of the site to find the exact cause of the fire Tuesday morning.
