S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 22, 2021
All News 16:30 March 22, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.686 0.687 -0.1
3-year TB 1.130 1.146 -1.6
10-year TB 2.057 2.099 -4.2
2-year MSB 0.886 0.879 +0.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.079 2.092 -1.3
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to begin inoculating people aged 65 or over at nursing homes, hospitals this week
-
S. Korea to provide own satellite-backed real-time air quality map
-
Injured Tottenham star Son Heung-min to miss S. Korean friendly vs. Japan
-
(2nd LD) New infections in 400s for 6th day, no clear signs of slowdown in sight
-
(2nd LD) N.K. diplomats withdraw from embassy in Malaysia after ties are severed: reports